JASON MARQUEZ RICHARD PENA 1970 - 2020 Jason M. Pena, age 49, passed away peacefully at his home on May 15, 2020. He was a resident of Albuquerque, grew up in Belen, and graduated from Belen High School. Jason was a golf pro at Tierra Del Sol for many years. He was currently Sergeant At Arms for the New Mexico Senate where he worked for the past ten years. He is preceded in death by his father, Richard Pena and father-in-law, Robert Sais. Jason is survived by his loving wife, Janeen Sais Pena; his mother, Gloria Pena and her partner, Linda; brother, Christian and his wife Jodi and their children, Gabrielle and Diego; his children, Brittany, Brianna, and Isaiah; grandchildren, Kaiden and Emma; and Ben, his loyal dog. Cremation has taken place and a graveside service will be held on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Belen Memorial Gardens. Please sign Jason's online tribute at www.romerofuneralhomenm.com Romero Funeral Home 609 N. Main St., Belen, NM
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on May 20, 2020