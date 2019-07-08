Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JAXON JOSEPH SANCHEZ. View Sign Service Information Berardinelli Family Funeral Service 1399 Luisa Street Santa Fe , NM 87505 (505)-984-8600 Send Flowers Obituary

JAXON JOSEPH SANCHEZ Jaxon Joseph Sanchez ("Little Papas," "Little Man," "Apple Jax," "JJ"), six weeks young passed unexpectedly in his sleep the morning of July 5th. Jaxon was born on May 23, 2019 in Santa Fe, NM to Jasmine Leigh Williams and Cipriano Antonio "AJ" Sanchez, Jr. He made Layleanna Harper his big sister that day. Jax was the most perfect little baby. He was the link that completed our family. He was so loved, so wanted, and so adored. Everyone says that God needed another angel, but that will never make sense to us. Why our baby? We needed him!!!! His sudden departure will never be understood and we will mourn his loss forever. There were so many plans and dreams in store for our little man that will never come to fruition. Our only consolation is that we do know that we will get to see him again in heaven one day. Jax was the best thing to ever happen to our family and we were all blessed to have met him, hold him, talk to him, and love him. Although God only lent him to us for six short weeks it felt like we knew him forever. Jax had an amazing soul and personality. Anyone who met him knows what we mean by that. Jax was such a good baby. He seldom cried and was very healthy. He was absolutely perfect!!!! He loved to be held, and look in to our eyes as if he had known us forever. He studied our faces and our movements, he followed our voices. He always tried to lift his head from day one. He was such an amazing and unusual newborn. He was EVERYTHING to his Mommy & Daddy and was the light of all of our lives. We were absolutely blessed to have been graced with his presence. Jaxon's light was way too bright and he was obviously way too perfect for this world. He is now in heaven which is the only place perfection exists. Jaxon is at peace with the Lord along with his angel friends & family. Until we meet again our dear sweet little Jaxon. We will love and miss you for the rest of our lives. Jaxon is predeceased by his Great-Grandparents: Keith & Robbie Miller, Sumner & Mary Williams, Juan & Susana Fernandez, Al & Rita Schab, Cipriano Sanchez, and Antonio Padilla. His Great Grandpa, Fred Sanchez, Great-Uncle Michael Schab, his cousin Joshua Paul Garcia, who we know is taking the best care of Jax for us as Josh was the one in our family whom all the babies adored and he loved as well. He also predeceased by his beautiful cousin Crystal Rose Romero, his awesome Airborne Soldier cousin John David Lee, and his daddy's best friend Steven Paul Romero. Jaxon is survived by his parents, AJ Sanchez and Jasmine Williams, his beautiful and proud Big Sister, Layleanna Harper Williams. Grandparents: Kelly Miller "Gaga", Joe "Big Papa" and Anne Williams, Francesca Schab Fernandez "Granny Franny" and Barry Vigil "Papa Snacks", and Cipriano Antonio Sanchez, Sr. Great- Grandparents: Cordelia Fernandez Schab and John Schab, Sr. (Toni), Larry & Percy Vigil, and Dora Sanchez. The best Auntie who was planning to spoil the heck out him, Shanel Davina Herrera (Ashton Carlos), Loving Aunties, Amber Vigil (John John), and Mariah Miller Esqueda (Carlos), and over a hundred cousins, great-great aunts and uncles, and family friends. Pallbearers: Joe Williams, Barry Vigil, John Fernandez, and Philip Fernandez Honorary Pallbearers: John Schab, Sr. and Arabel Solis Services are as follows: Thursday, July 11th, 9:00a.m. A Catholic Rosary will be recited, following at 10:00a.m. will be Baptism & Funeral Mass at St. Francis Basilica (Cathedral), burial at Rosario Cemetery, and reception immediately following at the

