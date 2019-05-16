Santa Fe New Mexican

JEAN C. WILEY Jean C. Wiley, 88, died May 3, 2019. She had a long and fulfilling life as mother, teacher, toy store owner and creator of the International Doll Show in Santa Fe. She and her family lived in many places, including Istanbul, Turkey, Vientiane, Laos, and Berlin and Bonn, Germany. She is survived by her daughter Nancy, sons Jim and Steve, and grandchildren Henry and Elizabeth. A memorial will be held Thursday, May 23, 2-4 p.m. at The Montecito, 500 Rodeo Road, Santa Fe.
