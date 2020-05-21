JEANETTE LAZEAR CLAIBORNE Jeanette Lazear Claiborne, known to her family and friends as Bunny Claiborne, died at her home in Santa Fe, NM on May 14, 2020. Bunny is survived by her husband, Omer Claiborne; her three children, Christopher, Leslie, and Caroline, as well as two grandchildren, Miguel and Mia. No services or gatherings will be held. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Bunny's memory to Bienvenidos Outreach Inc., A Food Pantry located at 1511 Fifth Street in Santa Fe, NM.
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican from May 22 to May 24, 2020