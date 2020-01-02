Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JEFFERY J. (LT) LITTLE. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

JEFFERY J. LITTLE (LT) Jeffery J. Little (LT) 62,of Santa Fe, NM, passed away on Sunday, December 29,2019. Preceded in death by his parents Ralph and Marjorie Little, and his sons Bobby, Rudy, and grand daughters little-Viola & Lorena and grandson Buddy Gonzales. Survived by his beloved Wife, Viola Little; Brother Jerry Little Spouse Amy Little, Niece Amber Sanchez, Shilo, Niko Little; His children who he loved dearly, Valerie, Rodney & Tina-Marie -Probst, Gonzales. Spouses, Cindy Segura, Chris Probst. Grandchildren; June Ann, Figo Gonzales, Kristi Lee Love (Kristi pee), Mellanie Monique (Sillies), Rodney II (Handsome dude), Andrea (drea), Amber Nicole (Monster), JJ Gonzales. Great-Grandchildren; Desire Romero, Brianna Deloia, Kariana Soto, Gianna Delioa, Ryan Friday (Baby Ryan), Lauren Tercero (Baby Lauren), Grace Alvarado (Little Angel). Great-Great Grandchildren; Aurora Romero, Aria Romero, Little Denis. Jeff had a lifelong career in Law Enforcement, Jeff began his career as a U.S Force Ranger, served as an engineer for the U.S Navy as a Guns man expert, Santa Fe County S.W.A.T, he spent most of his career serving the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Department and eventually made his way up the ranks to Lieutenant and those who were his colleague knew him as 'LT', these men became not only his cohort ,but his extended family he considers these men lifelong friends. Jeff was a loving husband, Father, Grandpa, Brother, Uncle and most of all BEST-Friend. Jeff's passion was not the kill but the thrill of the chase. He lived his life to the fullest and was nothing less than OUR hero. Viewing will be held Friday January 3, 2020 from 1 PM -5 PM. Burial will be held at the National Cemetery on Tuesday January 7, 2020, All that wish to participate in the escort to the National Cemetery should meet at Jeff's residence promptly at 10:15.

