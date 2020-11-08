1/1
Jerry D. Salazar
1947 - 2020
Jerry D. Salazar, 73, a resident of Santa Fe, NM, has gone to be with our loving God, and reunite with the love of his life, Catherine G. Salazar, on November 2, 2020. He was born to Fedelino and Fedelina Salazar on April 29, 1947. Father to five beautiful daughters Geraldine, Margaret, Garlene, Marlena, Carmelita and their spouses; sons, Matthew, Michael, Jerry and their spouses; grandchildren David, Donald, Derrick, Dominic, Aaron, Camilla, Dakotah, and Jordan; brother to Ignacio and Elda, Lalo, Julie and Steve, Kathy and Joseph.
He was a father and mentor to many young adults as a Youth Director for the Archdioceses of Santa Fe. He is preceded in death by both parents, Fedelino and Fedelina Salazar; sisters, Nellie and Mary; brothers, Raymond and Henry. He will be missed by many friends and family. A special thanks to the nurses and home health aides of the Giving Home Healthcare. Services will be private.
The family has entrusted the care of Mr. Salazar to Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations of Espanola. Please leave your condolences, stories, and pictures at: riverafamilyfuneralhome.com
Rivera Family Funeral Home
305 Calle Salazar,
Espanola, NM 87532
Phone: (505) 753-2288




Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
