Jerry D. Salazar, 73, a resident of Santa Fe, NM, has gone to be with our loving God, and reunite with the love of his life, Catherine G. Salazar, on November 2, 2020. He was born to Fedelino and Fedelina Salazar on April 29, 1947. Father to five beautiful daughters Geraldine, Margaret, Garlene, Marlena, Carmelita and their spouses; sons, Matthew, Michael, Jerry and their spouses; grandchildren David, Donald, Derrick, Dominic, Aaron, Camilla, Dakotah, and Jordan; brother to Ignacio and Elda, Lalo, Julie and Steve, Kathy and Joseph.
He was a father and mentor to many young adults as a Youth Director for the Archdioceses of Santa Fe. He is preceded in death by both parents, Fedelino and Fedelina Salazar; sisters, Nellie and Mary; brothers, Raymond and Henry. He will be missed by many friends and family. A special thanks to the nurses and home health aides of the Giving Home Healthcare. Services will be private.
The family has entrusted the care of Mr. Salazar to Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations of Espanola. Please leave your condolences, stories, and pictures at: riverafamilyfuneralhome.com
