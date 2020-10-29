JERRY E. FUENTES
Jerry E. Fuentes, 66, a resident of Truchas, passed away in his home surrounded by his family on Thursday, October 15, 2020. He was preceded in death by his mother Floy, his father Gilbert, and his brother Tom Fuentes.
Jerry's favorite thing to do was go fishing, and he loved the land we live on with a fierceness that showed in his advocacy and stewardship.
He will be missed and loved by his children Adam Fuentes, Matthew Fuentes, grandson Julias Fuentes and his partner Gloria Castillo, sisters Elena Fuentes-Ortiz, Dolores Guzman, and brother Patrick Fuentes.
His memory and talent live on in the numerous movies and films in which he was featured. He fought a valiant battle with cancer which was much longer than any of us realized and that takes its toll on the mind and spirit.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions only immediate family members are invited to attend pending services. Please visit the online guest register for Jerry at: RiversideFunerals.com