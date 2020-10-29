1/2
JERRY E. FUENTES
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JERRY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
JERRY E. FUENTES

Jerry E. Fuentes, 66, a resident of Truchas, passed away in his home surrounded by his family on Thursday, October 15, 2020. He was preceded in death by his mother Floy, his father Gilbert, and his brother Tom Fuentes.
Jerry's favorite thing to do was go fishing, and he loved the land we live on with a fierceness that showed in his advocacy and stewardship.
He will be missed and loved by his children Adam Fuentes, Matthew Fuentes, grandson Julias Fuentes and his partner Gloria Castillo, sisters Elena Fuentes-Ortiz, Dolores Guzman, and brother Patrick Fuentes.
His memory and talent live on in the numerous movies and films in which he was featured. He fought a valiant battle with cancer which was much longer than any of us realized and that takes its toll on the mind and spirit.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions only immediate family members are invited to attend pending services. Please visit the online guest register for Jerry at: RiversideFunerals.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Santa Fe New Mexican

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved