JERRY MONTOYA NOVEMBER 21 , 1957 - SEPTEMBER 29, 2019 Jerry Montoya, 61, a life-long resident of Santa Fe passed away suddenly at his home on Sunday, September 29, 2019. He was born to Benito and Dolores Montoya on November 21, 1957 and was preceded in death by Paternal Grandparents Ernesto and Antonia Montoya, Maternal Grandparents Luis and Eloisa Padilla, parents Benito and Dolores Montoya, brother Chris Montoya and great niece Rebecca Maestas. He is survived by his aunt Nettie Maestas; uncle Johnnie Quintana; sisters Loretta Sena, Angela Montoya, and Judy Montoya (partner Ralph); nephews Darren Lopez (partner Roberta), Brian Davis (partner Tammy) and Dominic Montoya; nieces Jessica Maestas (Larry), and Trisha Gallegos (Vincent); great nieces Michaela, Amalia, and DeAna; great nephew Anthony and many other relatives and friends. Jerry graduated from Santa Fe High School and New Mexico State University. He was employed by and retired from the State of New Mexico, Department of Taxation and Revenue. He enjoyed watching his favorite football team the Dallas Cowboys and fishing with his friends. Rosary will be recited at Rosario Chapel on Monday, October 7, 2019, 10:00 am, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am. interment immediately following at Rosario Cemetery. (Rosario Chapel and Cemetery 499 N. Guadalupe Street, Santa Fe). Pallbearers: Darren Lopez, Brian Davis, Dominic Montoya, Larry Maestas, Vincent Gallegos and Marcus Garcia Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032 riverafamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2019