JERRY RAEL Jerry Rael, 87, of La Cienega passed away on September 1, 2019 in Rio Rancho. He was preceded in death by his parents; Adelaido Sr. & Zulema Rael, children; Mark & Caroline, brothers; Adelaido & Bobby. He is survived by his daughter, Donna Swain (Mike), Anna Rael, grandchildren; Ian Hedgecoke (Jenna), Sarah Heaton (Chris), three great grandchildren and brother Louie Rael (Mary Lou). He has many nieces and nephews in New Mexico, California and Wyoming and was especially close to nephew Brian Rael (Marlene) now in Colorado. Jerry excelled in golf, winning many trophies and tournments and will be missed for his easy smile and sense of humor. A Rosary will be recited on Friday, September 20, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. at San Jose Church in La Cienega followed by Mass at 10:00 a.m. and burial after at San Jose Cemetery. Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032 riverafamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican from Sept. 17 to Sept. 18, 2019