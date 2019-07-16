Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JERRY WAYNE GREENLEE. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

JERRY WAYNE GREENLEE, 78 JULY 22,1941 -JULY 4TH, 2019 Jerry was born and raised in a small community in North Carolina. As a teen he joined the US Army and had the honer of serving in the Red Stone Missile unit. Shortly after, he married Shirley Settlemyer and they had 5 daughters, eventually moving to New Mexico to raise their family. Jerry followed in his fathers footsteps and became a nationally known Watchmaker by trade running a business for over 40 years on the Santa Fe Plaza. His passion for adventure pushed him to obtain a pilots license, forming friendships with fellow pilots and flying planes he only dreamed of ever seeing. Jerry's love of nature and the rugged New Mexico landscape motivated him to obtain land in northern NM and pursue his next big undertaking; building a log home. His dream provided years of learning the builders trade and hundreds of hours of back breaking work. Jerry is survived by five daughters, nine grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Daughter, Sherry and her two sons Joshua Shelley and Jeremiah Shelley; daughter, Cindy and her husband James Cordova and their two children Ariana and Sam; daughter Cathy and her husband John Hubbard and their daughter Kendra and her husband Chris Augustine and their two children Bryan and Caleb ; daughter, Debbie and her husband Phil Monteith and their two children Savannah and Kaleb ; daughter, Rebekah and her husband Sean Castner and their two children Scott and Wayne. Jerry will be missed and live in our hearts forever.

