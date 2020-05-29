JESSICA HINES AUGUST 20, 1986 - MAY 18 - 30, 2005 Thank you, Jessica, for every smile you give us each time we think of you, for all the joy we feel remembering your smile, for the vivid color in your eyes, your infectious laugh, things you said, how you said them, for the endless passion you felt and made your family and friends feel in the blink of 15 years, but especially for the faith you left us with that we will one day see your beautiful face again. Your Family Loves & Misses You Dearly



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store