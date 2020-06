JESUSITA TRUJILLO "Nana" Jesusita Trujillo, "Our Beloved Nana" born May 15th, 1925, went to be with Grandpa Lupe on June 18th, 2020. Nana lived for her family and her family lived for her. She was truly loved and we were truly blessed. Please visit the Rivera Family Funeral Home website for memorial and service information. www.riverafamilyfuneralhome.com