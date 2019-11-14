JIM (JAMES) MARTIN On November 11, 2019, Veteran's Day, the Martin Family lost their beloved husband, father, and grandfather, JIM (JAMES) MARTIN. Jim was a retired Navy Vietnam Veteran. He retired from the Los Alamos National Lab as a tire shop foreman, and retired from Santa Fe Public Schools as a bus driver of bus #51. He was preceded in death by his mother, Virginia MacDowell; brothers, Sam and Bill Martin; and in-laws, Ellen & Dilman Lyon. Jim is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Dorothy Martin; his children Chris, Robert, and Patty (Tom); grandchildren T.J., Josh (fianc‚e Reannon) Jim (special friend Maria); great grandchildren Elijah, Serena and Luciano. Also surviving are his sisters, Donna Fowler (Dennis) of Irving, TX, Mary Nance of Dale, TX, and Shirley Martin of Rio Rancho, NM; and many nieces, nephews and friends. Services will be conducted at 10:00 am Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at the Calvary Baptist Church, 1313 Apache Avenue in Santa Fe. Interment with full military honors is scheduled for 3:00 pm Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at the Santa Fe National Cemetery. Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032 riverafamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Nov. 17, 2019