Santa Fe New Mexican

JIM "JAMES" MARTIN

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JIM "JAMES" MARTIN.
Service Information
The Rivera Family of Santa Fe Funeral Options
417 E. Rodeo Road
Santa Fe, NM
87505
(505)-989-7032
Obituary
Send Flowers

JIM (JAMES) MARTIN On November 11, 2019, Veteran's Day, the Martin Family lost their beloved husband, father, and grandfather, JIM (JAMES) MARTIN. Jim was a retired Navy Vietnam Veteran. He retired from the Los Alamos National Lab as a tire shop foreman, and retired from Santa Fe Public Schools as a bus driver of bus #51. He was preceded in death by his mother, Virginia MacDowell; brothers, Sam and Bill Martin; and in-laws, Ellen & Dilman Lyon. Jim is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Dorothy Martin; his children Chris, Robert, and Patty (Tom); grandchildren T.J., Josh (fianc‚e Reannon) Jim (special friend Maria); great grandchildren Elijah, Serena and Luciano. Also surviving are his sisters, Donna Fowler (Dennis) of Irving, TX, Mary Nance of Dale, TX, and Shirley Martin of Rio Rancho, NM; and many nieces, nephews and friends. Services will be conducted at 10:00 am Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at the Calvary Baptist Church, 1313 Apache Avenue in Santa Fe. Interment with full military honors is scheduled for 3:00 pm Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at the Santa Fe National Cemetery. Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032 riverafamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Nov. 17, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.