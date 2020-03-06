JIM MAURICE Jim Maurice was born in Farmington, N.M. to Bob and Alice Maurice, and passed away on Monday, March 2, 2020 surrounded by loving family in Albuquerque. Jim was preceded in death by his father, Bob, and is survived by his mother, Alice; his sister, Cherie; his brothers, Rob and Larry; his daughters, Jennifer and Anna; his son, Jimmy; four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Jim was an honorably discharged veteran of the U.S. Navy where he served as a submariner and a medic. He was a rancher and high school mathematics teacher before his retirement in 2016. He delighted in entertaining others with his singing, guitar playing, and humorous dramatic recitations. He enjoyed golfing and cruising on Lake Powell. After his organ donations, Jim will be cremated, and his ashes scattered in a private family ceremony. The family is deeply grateful to all the staff at UNMH Trauma Center for their dedication and their humanity. Jim gave more love than his heart could hold. He will always be remembered for his love of family, friends and sports. Please visit our online guestbook for Jim at www.FrenchFunerals.com. FRENCH - University 1111 University Blvd. NE 505-843-6333
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Mar. 8, 2020