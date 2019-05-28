JIM SPRAY: SEPTEMBER 10, 1940 - MAY 24, 2019 Jim Spray (Geron James Spray I) passed away on Friday, May 24, surrounded by loved ones, after a long battle with Parkinson's Disease. He was 78. Jim was a devoted father, grandfather, husband, brother, and friend. He will be missed by all whose lives he touched, of whom there are many. He is survived by Linda Spray, his wife of 27 years; daughter Maria Spray and son Geron Spray of a previous marriage; granddaughter Clara Spray; sister Dianne Shinholser; brother Jerome Spray, and many nieces and nephews. Jim Spray will be memorialized on Sunday, June 2, 2019, at 2:00 PM at Rivera Family Funeral Home, 417 Rodeo Rd. in Santa Fe. All friends and family are welcome. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Santa Fe Parkinson's Support Group at kastclair@gmail.com or to Amberhaven Foundation at 550-D St. Michael's Dr., Santa Fe, NM 87505.

