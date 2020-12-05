1/1
JIMMIE DEE (BUNCH, WEST) SCHLENDER
JULY 28, 1927 - NOVEMBER 25, 2020

Jimmie passed from this life quietly and peacefully, of natural causes, in her home in Santa Fe, NM on Thanksgiving Eve. She was born in Frog Jump, TN. After graduating high school, she enrolled in Blair's Business College in Colorado Springs, CO where she graduated in 1948. Looking for adventure, she went further west to Washington State where she met her first husband, John, and married into the West family. Later, with her second husband, Loyal Schlender, she lived and worked in Denver, CO until she retired in 1987 from the Colorado State Department. She and Loyal traveled the world until Loyal died in 2007. Jimmie was very involved with her church, St. John's Methodist. She was a long-standing member and treasurer of both the P.E.O. Sisterhood and United Women Methodists. Jimmie embodied the spirit of philanthropy and volunteerism. She spent the last four years of her life at El Castillo in Santa Fe, slowing down physically but not productively - she was always sewing, cooking, gardening, puzzling, or helping someone. Her home was spotless, organized, and welcoming.
Preceding her in death was her husband of 40 years, Loyal Schlender; her son, Kenneth West; and her grandson, Benjamin Eder. She is survived by her sister, Vada Irene Heidorn; her daughter, Anita West; her son and daughter-in-law, Robert West and Tina Diaz; her stepchildren, Cathy Turner, Steve Schlender, and David Schlender; her grandchildren, Kendra West, Melaya Hansen, Dylan Eder, Jesse Von Hagel, Rosemary Diaz, Nina Lomas, Tierra Kreiger, Nicole Purnell; step-grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and numerous nephews and nieces. She, with her wit and wisdom, was treasured by all and will be greatly missed.
There will be no services at this time, due to Covid restrictions, so the family wishes for you to hold Jimmie in your hearts and wish her well, on this, her next adventure.



Published in Santa Fe New Mexican from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.
