Service Information Hamil Family Funeral Home 6449 Buffalo Gap Road Abilene , TX 79606 (325)-692-2232

LT. COL. JIMMY BURTON PICKENS (USAF RET.) Lt. Col. Jimmy Burton Pickens (U.S.A.F. Ret.), 83, of Abilene, Texas, went to be with his Lord and Savior on April 20, 2019, in Abilene, Texas. Funeral Services with Military Honor Guard and Burial were held Thursday, April 25, 2019 at Buffalo Gap Cemetery, Buffalo Gap Texas. Jimmy was born in Silver City, NM to Homer Calvin Pickens and Edna Burton Pickens on October 7, 1935. He was the youngest of the three Pickens boys. He graduated Santa Fe High School in 1953, began attending New Mexico A&M and married his high school sweetheart, Joana Holterman on October 7, 1955. After graduation, Jimmy began his distinguished 23 year career with the United States Air Force. During this accomplished and highly decorated career, he served multiple tours in Vietnam, ascended to the rank of Lieutenant Colonel, served as Deputy Base Commander for Mather AFB in Sacramento, CA and taught at the US Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, CO. He earned numerous commendations including the Bronze Star, Air Metal with three Oak Leaf Clusters and the Cross of Gallantry with Palm. While serving, Jimmy received his Master of Education from the University of Arizona in 1971 and upon retiring from the Air Force at Dyess AFB in 1980, he became an Earth and Life Science teacher with the Wylie Independent School District where he retired in 1997. Jimmy was an avid outdoorsman, fly fisherman and golfer. He enjoyed spending time with his fellow veterans and close friends. He would come back to New Mexico as often as possible to fish at his favorite childhood streams and rivers. He was a devoted husband to the love of his life, Joana, and a loving and supportive father to his two daughters. Above all of these loves, Jimmy was most passionate about his Faith in Jesus Christ. He served in many ministries in his local church, but even more importantly he sewed into the lives of all those around him. The legacy of faith that flows through his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, in large part, is due to the persevering example of Christ's love that Jimmy's life provided. Jimmy was preceded in death by his parents and older brother, Homer C. Pickens, Jr. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Joana; daughter Kathleen Grace and husband Michael of Carrollton, TX; daughter Danette Pickens of Abilene, TX; sister-in-law Josephine Pickens (McLean, VA); brother Jack Pickens and wife Deana (Flat Rock, NC); sister Betty Cabber and husband Max (Estancia, NM); Grandchildren Ryan Grace and wife Ally, Summer Galindo and husband Augie, Aubre Fouch all of Texas and granddaughter Jordynn Grace of Oklahoma City. He is also survived by three great-granddaughters and a great-grandson who is due in July. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in his name to the . All arrangements were provided by Hamil Family funeral Home 6449 Buffalo Gap Rd Abilene, Texas 79606.

