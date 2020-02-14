Santa Fe New Mexican

Jimmy Griego

Guest Book
  • "My deepest sympathy for your loss. You are in my prayers. ..."
  • "God Bless you and your family Ramona."
    - Kymberly Ortiz
  • "Jimmy was a good friend during the time Ilived in Tesuque...."
    - Joe Romero
  • "Jimmy was a good friend for the time I lived in Tesuque. He..."
    - Joe Romero
  • "Condolences to the entire family. May the Lord comfort you..."
    - John Lovato
Service Information
The Rivera Family of Santa Fe Funeral Options
417 E. Rodeo Road
Santa Fe, NM
87505
(505)-989-7032
Rosary
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
7:00 PM
San Isidro Church
Tesuque, NM
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
11:00 AM
San Isidro Church
Tesuque, NM
View Map
Burial
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
12:45 PM
Santa Fe National Cemetery
Obituary
Send Flowers

JIMMY GRIEGO The Santa Fe Opera community wishes to express its deep sympathies to the family and friends of Jimmy Griego at his passing on February 6, 2020 in Tesuque, NM. Jimmy dedicated 42 years of service to the opera and made himself invaluable in his many roles, which included overseeing maintenance of the buildings and grounds, transportation, and general support. For many years Jimmy presided over the Santa Fe Opera Cantina bar for every opening and closing night party, where he loved joking with the guests, irrespective of their position in the opera world. Many colleagues reflected on Jimmy's attention to detail and perfection. Capturing the sentiments of many, one stated, "I think of Jimmy as meeting each and every request with an initial attempt to seem gruff and obstinate, yet always being betrayed by the mischievous twinkle in his eye and the irrepressible smile peeking out from beneath that remarkable mustache." Though Jimmy retired from the opera in 2004, his many contributions live on to this day. The Santa Fe Opera will always remember the kindness, good humor, and generosity of Jimmy Griego.
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Feb. 16, 2020
bullet Firefighters bullet U.S. Army bullet World War II
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.