JIMMY J. GRIEGO Jimmy J. Griego, a resident of Tesuque, NM, was welcomed into the Lord's loving arms on Thursday, February 6, 2020. He was born on October 15, 1944 to Anastacio Griego Jr. and his wife, Cecilia of Tesuque. He was preceded in death by his father, Anastacio Jr.; his grandparents, Anastacio Sr. and Maria Griego, Canuto, and Mary Lobato; and his in-laws, Arturo and Josefina Ortega. His brother Richard and many uncles, aunts, and nephews. He is survived by his loving wife, of 54 years, Emily Ortega Griego; mother, Cecilia Griego; children, Lisa (Mark), Stephanie, and Manuel. Grandchildren; Faith, Charmaine, Adrianna, and Christopher. Great-grandchildren; Anthony, Azirah, and Selena. He is also survived by his siblings; Waldo, Maria (Gerald), and Ramona (James). Sisters-in-law, Rose Ortega and Patricia Chavez, and many nieces, nephews, and godchildren. Jimmy was a devout Catholic and a lifelong member of San Isidro Church in Tesuque. He was an Hermano with La Morada de Nuestra Se¤ora de Los Dolores del Alto, Abiqui£, NM. Jimmy was a veteran of the United States Army, and a volunteer firefighter for 45 years in the Tesuque Volunteer Fire Department and was a volunteer with the senior services. Jimmy retired from the Santa Fe Opera after 42 years. He was an avid hunter and ?sherman, and loved his family dearly. Services: A Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at the San Isidro Church in Tesuque. The Rosary will be prayed by the Hermanos. A Mass of Christian burial will be Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the San Isidro Church in Tesuque. Burial will follow at the Santa Fe National Cemetery at 12:45 p.m. Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032

