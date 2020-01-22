Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jo Ann (Montoya) Sweet. View Sign Service Information The Rivera Family of Santa Fe Funeral Options 417 E. Rodeo Road Santa Fe , NM 87505 (505)-989-7032 Send Flowers Obituary

JO ANN SWEET Jo Ann Sweet (Montoya) passed away peacefully the morning of December 25, 2019. She was born September 14, 1930 to Lottie Mae Robinson (Montoya) in Fort Worth, TX. The family moved to Indian Gap, TX and resided there until Jo Ann was 13 years old. She completed high school in Fort Worth and attended Texas Wesleyan University. In both high school and college, Jo Ann participated in competitive sports, primarily baseball, basketball, and tennis. After completing an associate's degree, she worked a few years in cosmetology and supporting the family painting business. In 1954 Jo Ann enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and was deployed to Lackland AFB in San Antonio, Texas, Eglin Air Force base in Florida, and Connally AFB in Waco, TX. Her specialty was avionic photographic equipment repair through which she achieved the rank of Staff Sargent. While at Connelly AFB she met her husband George H. Sweet, also in the Air Force, and left the service prior to the birth of her first son, Martin in 1959. The Sweet family were deployed back to Lackland AFB, Kadena AFB in Okinawa, and Whiteman AFB in Missouri where she had her second son, Gregory in 1970. After George's retirement, Jo Ann and family lived in Daly City, California, San Jose, California, Waco, Texas, and Albuquerque, New Mexico. During the family's time in the Air Force and after retirement Jo Ann worked as a teacher, predominantly preschool and elementary grades at Lutheran sponsored schools. She loved children and many of her student's families considered her a second Mom. She was active in the Lutheran church, teaching both Sunday school and Vacation Bible School. In Waco and in Albuquerque, Jo Ann was very active in the American Legion, holding many leadership posts. She volunteered tirelessly to help Veterans, in particular; aging and wounded Veterans and provided much comfort to many through her volunteering at the VA Hospital in Albuquerque. She is preceded in death by her sister, Waydean Bryant; her brother, Buddy Robinson; her two grandsons, Russell and Brent Sweet; and her husband of 60 years, George H. Sweet. She is survived by her sister, Bobbie Brewer and family of Waco, TX; son, Martin Sweet and family of Santa Fe, NM; and son Gregory Sweet and family of Albuquerque, NM. Services will be held February 3rd at Rivera Family Funeral Home in Santa Fe at 11:00, followed by Military Honors at the National Cemetery in Santa Fe at 12:45. Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032

JO ANN SWEET Jo Ann Sweet (Montoya) passed away peacefully the morning of December 25, 2019. She was born September 14, 1930 to Lottie Mae Robinson (Montoya) in Fort Worth, TX. The family moved to Indian Gap, TX and resided there until Jo Ann was 13 years old. She completed high school in Fort Worth and attended Texas Wesleyan University. In both high school and college, Jo Ann participated in competitive sports, primarily baseball, basketball, and tennis. After completing an associate's degree, she worked a few years in cosmetology and supporting the family painting business. In 1954 Jo Ann enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and was deployed to Lackland AFB in San Antonio, Texas, Eglin Air Force base in Florida, and Connally AFB in Waco, TX. Her specialty was avionic photographic equipment repair through which she achieved the rank of Staff Sargent. While at Connelly AFB she met her husband George H. Sweet, also in the Air Force, and left the service prior to the birth of her first son, Martin in 1959. The Sweet family were deployed back to Lackland AFB, Kadena AFB in Okinawa, and Whiteman AFB in Missouri where she had her second son, Gregory in 1970. After George's retirement, Jo Ann and family lived in Daly City, California, San Jose, California, Waco, Texas, and Albuquerque, New Mexico. During the family's time in the Air Force and after retirement Jo Ann worked as a teacher, predominantly preschool and elementary grades at Lutheran sponsored schools. She loved children and many of her student's families considered her a second Mom. She was active in the Lutheran church, teaching both Sunday school and Vacation Bible School. In Waco and in Albuquerque, Jo Ann was very active in the American Legion, holding many leadership posts. She volunteered tirelessly to help Veterans, in particular; aging and wounded Veterans and provided much comfort to many through her volunteering at the VA Hospital in Albuquerque. She is preceded in death by her sister, Waydean Bryant; her brother, Buddy Robinson; her two grandsons, Russell and Brent Sweet; and her husband of 60 years, George H. Sweet. She is survived by her sister, Bobbie Brewer and family of Waco, TX; son, Martin Sweet and family of Santa Fe, NM; and son Gregory Sweet and family of Albuquerque, NM. Services will be held February 3rd at Rivera Family Funeral Home in Santa Fe at 11:00, followed by Military Honors at the National Cemetery in Santa Fe at 12:45. Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032 riverafamilyfuneralhome.com Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Jan. 26, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Santa Fe New Mexican Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close