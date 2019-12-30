JO ELLEN SCURRY Jo was born in Hakensack, NJ on July 28, 1933 and died on December 27, 2019 in Santa Fe, NM. She is predeceased by her husband, Murphy T. Scurry and survived by her two sons: Thomas of Santa Fe and Maurice of Crystal Beach, TX. Jo earned her masters of social work from the University of Houston, Clear Lake in 1977. She joined the Child and Adolescent Psychiatric Department at the University of Texas Medical School in Galveston, TX until her retirement in 1992. She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Jan. 2, 2020