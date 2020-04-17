Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOAN PENLEY POLSON DETTER. View Sign Service Information The Rivera Family of Santa Fe Funeral Options 417 E. Rodeo Road Santa Fe , NM 87505 (505)-989-7032 Send Flowers Obituary

JOAN PENLEY POLSON DETTER Joan was born September 10th, 1927 in Wichita, Kansas, to Charles and Mary Penley. She is now in the Loving Care of Our Lord and Savior, having passed peacefully on the afternoon of April 7th, 2020 while a Resident of Kingston Retirement Home in Santa Fe, New Mexico. She was in the loving presence of her daughter Susan. After Joan was born, her mother and father and sister, Marian, returned to their home in August, Kansas. Joan lived here until she was six years old when she and her family moved to Manhattan, Kansas due to the Depression. Joan loved her early years with her family and at school in Manhattan. When she graduated from high school, Joan enrolled at Baker University in Baldwin, Kansas. This is the same University where her mother Mary, and her father Charles "Chuck" Penley had attended years earlier, met, fell in love, and then later married. Joan was a member of the Delta Delta Delta Sorority where she made a number of lifelong friends. She was quite enamored with the college experience and then became enamored with a young man in the Delta Tau Fraternity, Ralph Polson. Upon graduation the couple married on August 1st, 1950 and moved to Kansas City, Missouri where they lived for two years. They then moved to Atchison, Kansas. While in Atchison, Joan first became a member of the PEO Social organization. Joan was always proud of her life long work with PEO as she was a loyal member of that group, in different chapters, in all the many places she lived until the end of her life. Both Ralph and Joan were active members in the choir at the First United Methodist Church in Atchison. In 1951 Joan and Ralph moved back to Kansas City, Missouri, where Ralph began his career first as an apartment manager. He later became a building contractor and businessman. The couple welcomed their first child, David in January of 1953 with much anticipation. Joan and Ralph were quite involved in the First United Methodist Church in Kansas City as well. In July of 1955 the small family was very pleased to welcome their second child, Susan. They lived in Kansas City until 1960 when they relocated to Baldwin, Kansas the location of Baker University where the couple had first met. In 1962, the Polson family built a small cabin in the ski resort town of Winter Park, Colorado. This became the family retreat for at least thrice yearly gatherings of Ralphs parents, the four family membersm and so many guests over the years of both old college friends, visitors both nationally and internationally, and friends and family that Joan and Ralph knew from the Kansas City and Baldwin areas. There were so many glad tidings, meals, drinks, and love shared in this place over the years. During the years living in Baldwin, Ralph got his private pilot's license and bought and small airplane. This he would use to "commute" to Colorado to teach skiing at Winter Park. All the family members became quite proficient at skiing. At Ralph's urging, Joan proudly obtained her pilot's license too, which was rather unusual for a women in her late 30's at that time. In Baldwin, Joan became involved in many social groups through the First United Methodist Church, book clubs, choir, and her precious PEO. She relished her life as a wife, mother, and homemaker. Also during these years, her sister Marian married David M. Gates and they had four children; Murray, Julie, Heather, and Marilyn. Over the years because of their affection for their aunt, the nieces and nephew and their families visited Jody in New Mexico many times. In 1974 a tragic event struck the Polson family, as the private plane that Ralph was piloting by himself crashed soon after takeoff near Baldwin, Kansas and he was killed. David finished his college career and graduated from Baker University which is where both his parents and grandparents had graduated from. Susan returned home from her schooling at Kansas State University. Joan received a huge amount of support from the Baldwin and Baker communities. Several years following Ralph's death, Joan became reacquainted with a former friend from Kansas City area, Bruce Detter. He and his former wife had four children together, Bruce, Betsy, Jere, and Denise. They loved and embraced Jody because of the joy she brought to Bruce's life. The grandchildren loved and respected their "Grammy" dearly. The Polson and Detter families had socialized together years earlier. Bruce and Joan married in 1978 and lived in Taos, New Mexico. Bruce was the director of the only Veterinary Clinic in Taos. When he retired from his practice, the couple moved to Santa Fe, New Mexico. They purchased a home "on the courthouse steps" which was located south of Santa Fe in the Rancho Alegre subdivision. Bruce enjoyed his many years "renovating" their home. They became good friends with their neighbors in this neighborhood, and hosted some epic parties there. They, of course, became active in the First United Methodist Church in Santa Fe, where Joan sang in the choir and they were both very pleased to become members of the Wo-Tani Sunday School class, where they made more and many very close friends. Bruce and Joan were very proud to become some of the early Docents at the Living Museum, El Rancho de las Golondrinas. Joan joined and loved her commitment to the Sweet Adelines Barbershop chorus and the quartet that she was in as well. Bruce was very supportive of Joan's work with these groups an enjoyed traveling with them to various competitions. Another loss occurred in Joan's life in 2004 when her beloved and second husband, Bruce died suddenly from cardiac arrest. She continued to live alone for the next nine years in their wonderful home in Rancho Alegre following his passing. In 2013 Joan moved into Kingston Retirement Home in Santa Fe. There, as she had always done before, made many new friends with both the residents and staff. Joan enjoyed her meals, her walks around the facility, and the visits she got from her friends and family. From a young age, Joan had a passion for travel. Early camping trips with the Polson family to Yellowstone National Park, the Grand Canyon, and Carlsbad Caverns. The family enjoyed a couple of trips to Europe as well. Bruce and Jody traveled with close friends to Norway, Hawaii, Atlanta, New Orleans, and Big Bend, Texas. Joan and her daughter Susan had so much fun together traveling to New York, Ireland, Czechoslovakia, Canada, and a Scandinavian Cruise where they visited several countries. Joan, David, and Susan spent special times traveling throughout the Southwest. Joan was loved by many friends and her family throughout her 92 years, and will be deeply missed. Whether she was referred to as Joan, Jone, Jody, Grammy, or Mom she was loved and then radiated that love back to whomever she was with because that is who she was.

