JOAN SPENCER Joan Spencer died April 7, 2019 in Santa Fe, New Mexico at the age of 87. Joan is survived by her four daughters, Beth, Peggy, Sally and Becky and their families, including seven grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Betty, her brother Doug, and her husband Steve. Joan spent her childhood in Beijing, China and Washington, DC. She graduated from Swarthmore College and earned a Master of Education from Northern Arizona University. Joan and Steve married in 1955. They lived in Minnesota, Michigan, Arizona, Tanzania, and New Mexico, following Steve's career as a physician. Joan was a skilled and beloved teacher. Her specialties were Remedial Reading and English as a Second Language. She taught elementary students, college students, adult learners, immigrants, prisoners, and international students. She was also politically active, committed to making the world a better place. She worked as a caseworker for US Congressman Morris Udall, was instrumental in the NM Coalition to Repeal the Death Penalty and volunteered for many other organizations. Joan was a member of the Religious Society of Friends (Quakers). She and Steve traveled widely throughout the world. Family and friends remember Joan for her lively intelligence, her warm smile and genuine respect and affection for all people, as well as her love of reading, nature, and classical and folk music A celebration of life will be held June 22, 2019 at 2pm at the Unitarian Universalist Church in Santa Fe. In lieu of flowers please make donations in her name to the American Civil Liberties Union, NM Chapter, or the .

