JOANN SENA JoAnn Sena, 72 loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend of Santa Fe passed away on February 28, 2020. Her final days were spent lovingly surrounded by family and friends. JoAnn was born to Emma and Joe L Baca of Santa Fe who preceded her in death along with her infant brother, Joseph Eloy. JoAnn retired from the State of NM where she worked for Taxation and Revenue and the Highway Department. JoAnn is survived by her loving husband of 53 years, Frank Sena Sr.; son, Frank and his wife, Aggie; grandchildren, Anthony (Angel), Amanda (Raymond), Raquel (Andrea). Great-grandchildren; Aubrey, Arianna, Aaron, Dylan, Caleb, Raya. She loved all her grandchildren dearly. Loving sisters; Virginia Martinez (Sam), Evelyn Ortega (Benji), Judy Martinez (Eloy), many nieces, nephews, family, and special friends. Funeral arrangements are pending with Berardinelli Funeral Service.
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Mar. 1, 2020