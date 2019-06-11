JOANNE MARINDA VALDEZ Joanne Marinda Valdez, 83, of Santa Fe, sadly passed away on June 9, 2019. She was born on November 12, 1935 to Marinda Gould-Thompson and Byron L. Dunn, and she married Joseph V. Valdez on December 24, 1953, in Oakland, California. Joanne served the Santa Fe community for 22 years as a Registered Nurse at St. Vincent's Hospital. She also volunteered for 14 years at the City of Santa Fe Senior Services Division. She is survived by her sons, Joseph (Teresa) V. Valdez II, Robert, Richard (DeeDee), and Michael Valdez; daughters, Alice and Elizabeth (Tim Herrera) Valdez; son-in-law Paul Kippert; grandchildren, Richard, Joey III, Kristi, Marinda Kippert, Carl, Marinda Jaramillo, Amanda, Michael Lopez, Chris, Alyssa, Michael Valdez, and Caitlin; and twelve great-grandchildren. Joanne is preceded in death by her husband, Joseph V. Valdez; her daughter and best friend, Louise Valdez-Kippert; her mother and father, Marinda Gould-Thompson and Byron Dunn; and her sisters and brothers, Janet, Eva, Robert and John. A Rosary will be recited on Friday, June 14, 2019 at 9:00 AM with a Mass to follow at Santa Maria De La Paz Catholic Church, 11 College Avenue, Santa Fe, 87508. Interment will take place at 12:00 PM at Rosario Cemetery. Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032 riverafamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on June 12, 2019