JOAQUIN G. (JACK) MONTOYA Joaquin G. (Jack) Montoya, 79, loving husband, father, grandfather, and best of all great-grandfather, passed away suddenly on August 15, 2020. Jack, as he was known to most, was born in Albuquerque, New Mexico to Flaminio and Porfiria Montoya. He married his wife, Florence A. Montoya on December 16, 1959 in Tierra Amarilla, New Mexico. He and Florence were greatly involved in the Catholic Church at Our Lady of Guadalupe and St. John's Catholic Church with Fr. George Salazar, whom they loved dearly. Jack proudly served in the Navy for 4 years on the U.S.S. Hull in the Gulf of Tonkin. After serving his country proudly, he came back to Santa Fe and worked with his father-in-law's business, Johnny's Electric, as an electrician. He and Florence founded Montoya Insurance Agency. He also worked at Flowserve for many years. He was known for his love of riding motorcycles, as early as his teenage years. He owned several Harley Davidsons, an Indian motorcycle, and a trike. His rides took him as far as Colorado, Arizona, Nevada, and South Dakota. He spent every moment he could hanging out with his great-grandchildren and attended their school and sporting events. Jack is preceded in death by his wife Florence A. Montoya, son Flaminio (Huevo) Montoya, parents Flaminio and Porfiria Montoya, brother Bobby Montoya, and sister Sylvia Montoya. He is survived by his brother Tom Montoya (Deb); sister Debbie Montoya; daughters Jonelle Dominguez (Vince), LaNelle Hernandez (Robert and daughters Sara and Gina); grandchildren James Dominguez (Felicia), George Dominguez, RJ Hernandez (Victoria), and many more; great-grandchildren Isaiah and Mia Dominguez and many nephews, nieces, family, and friends. Funeral services will be held on August 27, 2020 at Santa Maria De La Paz Catholic Church. The rosary will start at 9:30 a.m. with the mass to follow at 10:00 a.m. Interment in a private ceremony will be at the National Cemetery. The family would like to thank family and friends for their love, strength, comfort, prayers, and condolences.