JOAQUIN WAX MONTOYA Joaquin "Wax" Montoya, 43 resident of Santa Fe, NM passed away on November 25, 2019. He was born on October 19, 1976 in Santa Fe, NM to Yolanda Trujillo Aguirre & Lawrence Montoya. He was engaged to Sonia Reynolds. He is preceded in death by his father; Lawrence Montoya, mother; Yolanda Trujillo Aguirre, grandfather; Pantaleon Trujillo and grandmother; Elvira Trujillo and sister-in-law Raquel Montoya. He is survived by his children; Vicente Jr. Garcia, Christine, Amaythist and Angelo, brother; Phillip Montoya, sisters; Marie Griego & Eva Montoya (Tina) and many Family members, nieces, nephews, friends and grandchild Blaze Garcia. A Rosary will be recited on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. followed by Mass at 10:00 a.m. at Nuestra Senora de Guadalupe located in Pojoaque, NM. Interment to follow at Rosario Cemetery. Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032 riverafamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Dec. 1, 2019