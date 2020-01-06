JOE A. GONZALES Joe A. Gonzales, 68 resident of Santa Fe, NM, passed away on January 5, 2020. He was born in Santa Fe, NM to Mary and Luis. He is preceded in death by his father; Luis Gonzales and his wife, Lorraine Gonzales. He is survived by his mother; Mary, 5 siblings, 9 children, many grandchildren and numerous nephews & nieces. A Rosary will be recited on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. at Rivera Kiva Chapel of Light located at 417 Rodeo Road, Santa Fe, NM. Mass will be held on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Francis Basilica with Burial to follow at Santa Fe Memorial Gardens. Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032 riverafamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Jan. 13, 2020