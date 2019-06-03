Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

JOE A. TENORIO Joe Arcenio Tenorio, (79), was called home on May 30th, 2019. Our beloved dad, grandpa and great grandpa passed away peacefully. Born in Willard, NM, on February 12, 1940 to parents Max and Frances Tenorio, was a lifelong resident of Albuquerque (he never conceded that for the last five years he lived in Santa Fe, he was only there to "help" Debbie). A devout Christian, he was an active member of Calvary Church and loved his senior centers until declining health kept him from regular attendance. Joe is survived by his son Joe Tenorio (Lillian), daughters Yvette Tenorio and Deborah Torres (Elmer). His grandchildren; Nathan (Nate the Great) whom he shared a special bond with, Tracee, Angelique, Stephanie, and Joseph (Zep), and great grandson Michael. He is also survived by brothers and sisters, Aneda Mora, Rita Padilla, Stella Gutierrez (Charles), Dimas Tenorio, Frank Tenorio, Margaret Abeyta (Gilfred), Janice Maestas (Angelo), as well as many beloved nieces and nephews and extended family. A special thank you to his care takers; Sandra, Betty, Adrianna, Ray, and Delilah, and a very special thank you to Elmer Torres, for all you did for Joe, your father-in-law in extending a warm welcoming to Joe into the family home. A service will be held at Berardinelli's in Santa Fe on Tuesday, June 4th, at 6pm, visitation will be at 5:00pm. Burial will take place Wednesday June 5th, at 9:30am at the Santa Fe National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Alzheimer's Chapter of New Mexico.

