JOE C. MEDRANO Joe C. Medrano was called to our Lord on December 18, 2019. He was born March 3, 1933, a resident of Santa Fe, NM. He served in the Air Force during the Korean War and retired from NM Taxation and Revenue Department after 26 years. Services will be held January 6, 2020 at Cristo Rey Church (1120 Canyon Rd, SF, NM), rosary 9am, mass 10am, burial 12:45 National Cemetery with reception in Cristo Rey Hall. Arrangements by Rivera Family Funeral Home. For complete obituary please see their website at riverafamilyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Jan. 4, 2020