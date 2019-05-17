Joe G. Garcia One Year Anniversary May 24, 2018 We thought of you with love today, but that is nothing new. We thought about you yesterday, and the days before that too. We think of you in silence, we often speak your name. All we have are memories, and a picture in a frame. Your memory is a keepsake, with which we'll never part. God has you in His keeping, we have you in our heart. Dad, we miss you so much. Until we see you again, We love you Always and forever. Deborah, Carmen, Billy, Samantha, Justin, Krista, Jaxson, Jeffery, Denia, Leonardo, Joseph, Amber, Haylie, and Chika
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican from May 24 to May 25, 2019