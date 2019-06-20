Guest Book View Sign Service Information Berardinelli Family Funeral Service 1399 Luisa Street Santa Fe , NM 87505 (505)-984-8600 Send Flowers Obituary

JOE JERRY MARTINEZ Joe Jerry Martinez, 87, of Santa Fe, NM, passed away on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 in Santa Fe at his residence surrounded by family. Joe Jerry Martinez (Coach Cepillo) was born in Cerrillos, NM August 10, 1931 to Alfredo and Lorenza (Lora) Martinez. He graduated from Santa Fe High in 1951. He married Louisa (Mary Lou) Baca on October 15, 1955 in Tome, NM. He was a student athlete at New Mexico Highlands University and graduated in 1956 with a Bachelor of Arts in Education and in 1958 with a Master's Degree in Educational Leadership. He worked as a Teacher and Coach for Santa Fe Public Schools for 31 years and was the Demons Varsity Baseball Coach for 17 years winning a State Baseball Championship in 1977. He was a veteran of the US Army and also proudly served in the New Mexico Army National Guard as a Master Sargent for many of his 35 years of service. He was actively involved at The Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe Church. Joe Jerry was preceded in death by his Parents: Alfredo and Lora Martinez, his in-laws: Crestino and Manuelita Baca, Brothers: Eloy (Frances), Alfredo (Freddie) (Margaret). Sisters: Cora (Martin Martinez), Aurora Felix and Norma Perry and Son-in-Law Brooks Pettigrew. Joe Jerry is survived by his loving and caring wife of 64 years Louisa (MaryLou) B Martinez, Daughters: Magdalen Pettigrew, Joanne Romero (Richard) and Amy Hinkle (Travis). Sons: David (Robin), Anthony (Michelle), Andrew (Terraih) and Matthew (Erin). He is also survived by 15 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. Joe Jerry is also survived by his Sister Anita Aldeis, special niece, Carmela Aldeis, Brothers: Deacon Juan Martinez (Mary Jane), Dr. Charles Leo (Rose Ellen) and Jimmy (Florine). Brother-in-Law Jim Perry, Sister-in-Law Loretta Narrell and many nieces and nephews. The family of Joe Jerry wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Bonnie Montoya and Brenda Bartrum for their home care help and to Ambercare for their home care assistance as well. Funeral services will be held on Monday, June 24, 2019 at St. Anne's Catholic Church with a Rosary at 10:00am, the Funeral Mass at 11:00am with Father Dennis Garcia of The Shrine of Our Lady Of Guadalupe Church officiating. Interment will follow at the Santa Fe National Cemetery promptly at 1:30 pm. "Celebrating 50 years" Berardinelli Family Funeral Service 1399 Luisa Street Santa Fe, NM 87505 (505) 984-8600 Please sign our guestbook for the family at:

JOE JERRY MARTINEZ Joe Jerry Martinez, 87, of Santa Fe, NM, passed away on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 in Santa Fe at his residence surrounded by family. Joe Jerry Martinez (Coach Cepillo) was born in Cerrillos, NM August 10, 1931 to Alfredo and Lorenza (Lora) Martinez. He graduated from Santa Fe High in 1951. He married Louisa (Mary Lou) Baca on October 15, 1955 in Tome, NM. He was a student athlete at New Mexico Highlands University and graduated in 1956 with a Bachelor of Arts in Education and in 1958 with a Master's Degree in Educational Leadership. He worked as a Teacher and Coach for Santa Fe Public Schools for 31 years and was the Demons Varsity Baseball Coach for 17 years winning a State Baseball Championship in 1977. He was a veteran of the US Army and also proudly served in the New Mexico Army National Guard as a Master Sargent for many of his 35 years of service. He was actively involved at The Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe Church. Joe Jerry was preceded in death by his Parents: Alfredo and Lora Martinez, his in-laws: Crestino and Manuelita Baca, Brothers: Eloy (Frances), Alfredo (Freddie) (Margaret). Sisters: Cora (Martin Martinez), Aurora Felix and Norma Perry and Son-in-Law Brooks Pettigrew. Joe Jerry is survived by his loving and caring wife of 64 years Louisa (MaryLou) B Martinez, Daughters: Magdalen Pettigrew, Joanne Romero (Richard) and Amy Hinkle (Travis). Sons: David (Robin), Anthony (Michelle), Andrew (Terraih) and Matthew (Erin). He is also survived by 15 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. Joe Jerry is also survived by his Sister Anita Aldeis, special niece, Carmela Aldeis, Brothers: Deacon Juan Martinez (Mary Jane), Dr. Charles Leo (Rose Ellen) and Jimmy (Florine). Brother-in-Law Jim Perry, Sister-in-Law Loretta Narrell and many nieces and nephews. The family of Joe Jerry wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Bonnie Montoya and Brenda Bartrum for their home care help and to Ambercare for their home care assistance as well. Funeral services will be held on Monday, June 24, 2019 at St. Anne's Catholic Church with a Rosary at 10:00am, the Funeral Mass at 11:00am with Father Dennis Garcia of The Shrine of Our Lady Of Guadalupe Church officiating. Interment will follow at the Santa Fe National Cemetery promptly at 1:30 pm. "Celebrating 50 years" Berardinelli Family Funeral Service 1399 Luisa Street Santa Fe, NM 87505 (505) 984-8600 Please sign our guestbook for the family at: www.berardinellifuneralhome.com Published in Santa Fe New Mexican from June 21 to June 23, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Army Return to Today's Obituaries for Santa Fe New Mexican Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close