JOE L. GUTIERREZ Joe L. Gutierrez, 73, from Rowe passed away on September 11. Joe served in the military during the Vietnam Conflict. He was preceded in death by his son Joseph. He is survived by his son Johnny, his sisters Connie Francis, and Gloria Otero (Max), all of Albuquerque, many nieces, nephews, and cousins. He will be laid to rest at the Veterans National Cemetery. A memorial service is planned when Covid-19 precautions are lifted.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store