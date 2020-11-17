JOE LOUIS BACA



Joe Louis Baca, 81, of Santa Fe, died peacefully at home, Wednesday, November 11, 2020. He was born September 16, 1939 to Floriano and Justita Baca in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

Louis loved working with his hands so it was natural that he became a carpenter and contractor until he retired in 2004 so he could enjoy his retirement years.

Louis is survived by his children Chris Baca wife Victoria; Filbert Baca; Norma Nix; Monique Sanchez, husband Dave; Nancy Moya, and Raymond Baca, James Aranda-Raymond's best friend and caregiver. He is also survived by five grandchildren, Chris Baca Jr. (Cristobal); Jared Nix; Amanda Brandt, husband Zach; Brandi Moya, fiance Josh Boyd; Collen Nix; and five great-grandchildren Gabriela Nix, Landon Nix, Noah Boyd, Jameson Nix; and Ophelia Brandt; and his sister Corrine Ellis, Goddaughter Samantha and numerous nieces and nephews.

We would like to extend a special thank you to the compassionate caregivers at Ambercare Hospice, Nena, Mark, Dr. Kristine Parke, Jason Wheeler, and Kenny Tapia of Klean Cut Kenny.

Due to the pandemic the family will not have a service at this time.







