JOE O. FERNANDEZ Joe O. Fernandez, age 93, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on August 28, 2019. Joe was born in Vadito, New Mexico, and lived in Santa Fe, New Mexico. He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Josie; his two children, Michael and Cathy Fernandez; four grandchildren, Robert, Marsha (David), Melanie and Victoria; two great-grandchildren, David and Damien; and numerous nieces, nephews and in-laws. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jose and Juanita Fernandez; son, Ernie Fernandez; daughter-in-law, Margaret; and his seven brothers and sisters. Joe was a World War II veteran, proudly serving his country in the United States Navy aboard the USS Collingsworth in the Asiatic Pacific. After his service in the Navy, Joe returned to New Mexico to serve his community as a public school teacher for over 35 years. Joe was a loving husband, father, grandfather and a dedicated provider for his family. He was a hero to his wife and family. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Vicente and Dorothy Ortiz, Alice Garcia, Yesenia Cisneros and all the wonderful staff at Del Corazon Hospice for the love, support and compassion they provided to Joe and the family. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at 10:00 am at St. Anne Catholic Parish, 511 Alicia St., Santa Fe, New Mexico, with Interment following at the National Cemetery at 1:30 pm. Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032 riverafamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican from Sept. 1 to Sept. 2, 2019