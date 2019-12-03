Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

JOEY GONZALES Joey Gonzales, 63, lifelong resident of Santa Fe, NM passed away on November 27, 2019 at his home with his family by his side. He was born on December 29, 1955 in Santa Fe, New Mexico to Joe and Jenny Gonzales. He was married for 45 wonderful years to Theresa. He is preceded in death by his parents; Joe and Jenny Gonzales, father in-law Joe Trujillo, and mother-in law Kate Trujillo, Joe "Charro" Trujillo, Paul Trujillo, Delfino Trujillo, and Priscilla Vigil. He is survived by his wife, Theresa Gonzales, daughters Bernadette Salazar (Ray) and Monica Walker (Garrett), grandchildren Samantha, Taylor, and Santiago Salazar, Matthew and Lucas Walker, great-grandchildren Olivia and Mateo Gallegos, brothers and sisters Jerry Gonzales, Ileen Garcia, Diane Catanach (Greg), Dolly Molinar (Ray), Stella Romero (Ernie), Delmeda Romero (Eloy), Bernie Trujillo (Virginia), 10 God children, and many relatives and friends he loved. Joey owned and operated Carquest of Santa Fe for several years. He retired in 2008 and shortly thereafter started a second career with Santa Fe County. Joey enjoyed working on his 66 Chevelle, riding horses, and spending time outdoors with his family and friends. Special thanks to all staff at Christus St. Vincent's Cancer Center and Compassus Hospice Care who provided amazing care. A rosary will be recited on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at 7:00 pm at Santa Maria de la Paz Catholic Parish. The Funeral mass is December 6, 2019 at 10:00 am at Santa Maria de la Paz Catholic Parish followed by interment at Rosario Cemetery. "Celebrating 50 years" Berardinelli Family Funeral Service 1399 Luisa Street Santa Fe, NM 87505 (505) 984-8600

