JOHN A. PADILLA



John A. Padilla, a resident of Santa Fe, NM passed away on October 6, 2020. John was born to Solomon and Mary Padilla; he had a beautiful baby boy - his son Mario Solomon Padilla. All three preceded him in death. John is survived by his loving and wonderful wife Lucy of 41 years, his sister Priscilla Palmer (Nathan), and his brother Pete (Christine) and many relatives and friends. John was baptized on April 29, 1972 as one of Jehovah's Witnesses. He derived great pleasure from sharing his faith and hope with others. He loved people, playing volleyball and canasta with friends, and also loved the outdoors. John worked for Durham Cadillac Navarro's, Alton's Automotive, and the State of New Mexico as a skilled mechanic.

We look forward to being reunited with John in paradise and the fulfillment of Revelation 21:4,5- "He (Jehovah God) will wipe every tear from their eyes, and death will be no more, neither will mourning nor outcry nor pain be anymore. The former things have passed away. vs. 5 - "And the One seated on the throne said: "Look! I am making all things new. Also, He says: Write, for these words are faithful (trustworthy) and true."

The family wishes to thank everyone for their prayers, love, support, and kindness they have shown.







