JOHN B. VALDEZ John B. Valdez, 92, passed away on June 22, 2020. Viewing will be held on Monday, July 6, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. at the Rivera Kiva Chapel of Light located at 417 E Rodeo Rd, Santa Fe, NM 87505. The Most Holy Rosary will be recited also on Monday, July 6th from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, July 7th at 11 a.m. at St. John's the Baptist Catholic Church located at 1301 Osage Ave, Santa Fe, NM. Please wear masks to all events. Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032 riverafamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican from Jun. 30 to Jul. 5, 2020.