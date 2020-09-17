JOHN C. READ (BORN BEVERLEY C. READ) OCTOBER 24TH, 1943 - SEPTEMBER 10TH, 2020 It is with deep grief and sorrow that I am announcing that my special friend, John C. Read passed away on Thursday September 10th, at the age of 76. A strong athlete in his youth, he played basketball and other sports in college at the Virginia Military Institute and in law school. He was an avid kayaker as well. A Vietnam Veteran, Captain of the Infantry, he proudly served his country, came back severely wounded but survived to become a litigator attorney in Virginia, got married and had two children. After retiring at an early age, due to a stroke that damaged partially his memory, he chose The City Different in New Mexico, to spend the rest of his life as a single man. He had no family in Santa Fe but he soon found the country dance community as dancing was his favorite social activity, he mostly enjoyed dancing to the well-known local country bands "Bill Hearne Trio" and "The Rifters" from Taos. He was known to give support and sponsor many members of the AA community and for being a great supporter and counselor for his fellow veterans. He suffered greatly from PTSD and later in his life, of dementia caused by the stroke. Nevertheless, he never lost the joy of living fully every highly valued moment of his life. His smile was contagious, and would always put a smile on any one's face around him with jokes and laughter. Hiking was a big part of his life too. We enjoyed many trails around Santa Fe. He loved birds, big and small, ravens and finches and spent years feeding them in his backyard. He would always tell me, "give water to the birds!" As my special gift to him, I drove him to the Bosque Del Apache last October for his birthday, to admire the amazing Sandhill Crane migration one more time, knowing it may be his last trip. He is a hero in my eyes for just being who he was, a kind soul with a big heart. His ashes will be sent to Arlington National Cemetery but his beautiful spirit will remain in Santa Fe, always, as it is his strongest wish. I feel highly privileged for having known him for a few years. We had a special connection that I will cherish preciously. "His gift was to accept everybody," as my son pointed out. A small private gathering will be held in my garden, around a few of his closest friends and many birds. We will free a large bouquet of balloons to lift his soul up to heaven, accompanied by his favorite song, "I can't help falling in Love with you" by Elvis. All my love and respect to you, Darling, always. You will be missed, and yet in my heart, until I see you again... Your closest, special friend and dance partner, MarieHelene Poe



