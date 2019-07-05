JOHN CERICOLA John Cericola, 1928 - 2019, 90 years. John was a loving husband father and friend. He was born and raised in New Mexico, John's career as a Safeway manager spanned 47 years in Santa Fe. He loved fishing and hunting and enjoyed and valued many friends. John is survived by his wife, Jennie; sons, Robert and David; daughter, Sharon; seven grandchildren; and 11 great grandchildren. Friends may visit beginning at 9:00 a.m. Funeral service will be held on Thursday, July 11, 2019, 10:00 a.m. at Revival Church, 124 Texas street N.E., Albuquerque, NM 87108. Burial will follow at Gate of Heaven cemetery. Reception to follow at Revival Church. Please visit our online guestbook for John at www.frenchfunerals.com. FRENCH - Lomas 10500 Lomas Blvd. NE (505) 275-3500 www.frenchfunerals.com
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on July 7, 2019