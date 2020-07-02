JOHN DAVID BACHICHA John David Bachicha passed away on June 26, 2020. He was born and raised in Encino, New Mexico. He attended St. Michael's High School and the college of Santa Fe, in Santa Fe, New Mexico. He met his loving wife of 64 years, Cresenciana R. Bachicha. They were blessed with a beautiful family which he cherished. He retired from the state government after 40 years. He enjoyed camping, fishing and the great outdoors with his family. As a young boy he worked at the rail station, and in the ship yards in California during World War II. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and was honorably discharged. He is preceded in death by his son David Charles Bachicha, his grandsons David Angelo Bachicha and George A. Bachicha, his mother and father, Aurelia and David Bachicha, and brother Louie, sisters Carmen, Massey, and Frances, all of Encino, New Mexico. He is survived by his daughter Elizabeth Bachicha, sons George Bachicha (Teri), Robert Bachicha (Roxanne), and Eugene Bachicha (Alicia). His thirteen loving grandchildren and eighteen great-grandchildren. He will forever be remembered as a gentle, kind, and loving man who placed his love of family above all else. He was a great, great man of honor and integrity, who was loved by all who knew him. We will see him again in Paradise. "Serving families for over 50 years" Berardinelli Family Funeral Service 1399 Luisa Street Santa Fe, NM 87505 (505) 984-8600 Please sign our guestbook for the family at: www.berardinellifuneralhome.com