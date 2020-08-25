1/
JOHN DAVID STUMPFF John passed away suddenly on August 16, 2020. He was born on May 16, 1956 in Santa Fe, NM. He was preceded in death by his parents George and Doris Stumpff, grandparents Ora and Georgie Stumpff; and Kenneth and Gussie Julian, and brother George Stumpff Jr. He is survived by his siblings Melody Gonzales (Jerry), Robert Stumpff (Karen), Kenneth Stumpff (Ginny), numerous aunts, uncle, nieces, nephews, and cousins. John graduated from SFHS in 1974, joined the US Navy and served 4 years. He worked for Wilson Transfer & Storage and retired from there. Burial September 2, 2020 at National Cemetery.

