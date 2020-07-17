BR. JOHN DAVIS, OSB OLIV Br John Davies, OSB oliv, a monk of the Pecos Benedictine Monastery, died peacefully in his room on July 11, the Feast Day of St. Benedict. Br John was born in the United Kingdom on September 26, 1926. He is preceded in death by his parents and other family members. Br John made his monastic profession on April 21, 1994 and came to the United States soon after. He lived in our monastery in Louisiana prior to being transferred here. Br John had been unwell for some time, and developed congestive heart failure. In the latter stages of the illness, he was taken care of by the very caring hands of the Del Corazon Hospice Team so that he could remain in his room at the monastery. Br John was a gentle soul, a monk full of monastic tradition, and blessed with the gift of wisdom. He held on to his British and Welsh ancestry and was, in many way, a 'true Brit', as they say. His main ministry was in healing and spiritual direction. Over the years he developed his skills as an Iconographer and spent many hours in his studio writing icons for the monastery, and for many others. He had a devotion to the Blessed Mother and relied on her so much. He loved the mass, and was steeped in monastic tradition and excelled in the 'good zeal' of a monk, as we are called to do according to the Rule of St. Benedict. He will be missed by many - but his spirit lives on. Any donations may be made to the Del Corazon Hospice Center in Santa Fe in recognition for the wonderful ministry they offer. Rest in peace Br John. "Serving families for over 50 years" Berardinelli Family Funeral Service 1399 Luisa Street Santa Fe, NM 87505 (505) 984-8600 Please sign our guestbook for the family at: www.berardinellifuneralhome.com