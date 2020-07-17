1/1
John Davies
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BR. JOHN DAVIS, OSB OLIV Br John Davies, OSB oliv, a monk of the Pecos Benedictine Monastery, died peacefully in his room on July 11, the Feast Day of St. Benedict. Br John was born in the United Kingdom on September 26, 1926. He is preceded in death by his parents and other family members. Br John made his monastic profession on April 21, 1994 and came to the United States soon after. He lived in our monastery in Louisiana prior to being transferred here. Br John had been unwell for some time, and developed congestive heart failure. In the latter stages of the illness, he was taken care of by the very caring hands of the Del Corazon Hospice Team so that he could remain in his room at the monastery. Br John was a gentle soul, a monk full of monastic tradition, and blessed with the gift of wisdom. He held on to his British and Welsh ancestry and was, in many way, a 'true Brit', as they say. His main ministry was in healing and spiritual direction. Over the years he developed his skills as an Iconographer and spent many hours in his studio writing icons for the monastery, and for many others. He had a devotion to the Blessed Mother and relied on her so much. He loved the mass, and was steeped in monastic tradition and excelled in the 'good zeal' of a monk, as we are called to do according to the Rule of St. Benedict. He will be missed by many - but his spirit lives on. Any donations may be made to the Del Corazon Hospice Center in Santa Fe in recognition for the wonderful ministry they offer. Rest in peace Br John. "Serving families for over 50 years" Berardinelli Family Funeral Service 1399 Luisa Street Santa Fe, NM 87505 (505) 984-8600 Please sign our guestbook for the family at: www.berardinellifuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican from Jul. 17 to Jul. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Berardinelli Family Funeral Service
1399 Luisa Street
Santa Fe, NM 87505
(505) 984-8600
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Berardinelli Family Funeral Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved