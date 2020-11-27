1/
JOHN EDWARD TRUJILLO
John Edward Trujillo passed away in Angel Fire on November 23. He was born in Clayton in 1945, the tenth of thirteen siblings, and graduated from St. Michael's High in 1963. He went on to play football at Highlands University before enlisting in the Army and serving a tour in Vietnam. JT guided hunts and worked in real estate for many years in the Moreno Valley. In 1983, he married Linda, a widow with three children. In the 1990s, he taught school and coached football in Santa Fe and Taos before becoming an administrator. His retirement was full of RV travels, horseback riding, and long hours in the mountains. He will be dearly missed by the many friends and family who survive him. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the National Veterans Wellness and Healing Center of Angel Fire, Inc., P.O. Box 805, Angel Fire, NM 87710.



Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Nov. 27, 2020.
