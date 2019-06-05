Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Estanislado Torres Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

JOHN ESTANISLADO TORRES, JR. John Estanislado Torres, Jr. passed away at Belen Meadows Nursing Home June 4, 2019, at the age of 81. He was born in Santa Fe, New Mexico, March 2, 1938, to John E. Torres, Sr. and Lucile Long Bigbee Torres. He grew up in Santa Cruz, NM, and graduated from Espanola High School in 1957, where he was a member of the varsity football team and the marching band. He attended New Mexico Military Academy on a football scholarship and went on to Colorado State University in Fort Collins, Colorado, where he earned a B.S. in Botany in 1962. While in college he worked summers for the National Park Service as a fire-control aide at Bandelier National Park. He served two years in the army with the 101st Airborne at Fort Campbell, Kentucky, where he trained as a paratrooper and medic. Fortunately his unit was not called into wartime service. John was first employed by the park service as an Interpretive Aide, at Tumacacori National Monument, Tubac, Arizona. He then moved to Santa Fe and worked as a chemist for the New Mexico Highway Department. After several years with the NMHD he resigned to build his own home and pursue personal hobbies, and alternative career possibilities. He worked swing shift at The Lamplighter (drive-in) Liquor Store in Santa Fe for many years. Among John's many hobbies were music, wood carving, chili roasting, and welding, swimming, bicycling, canoeing and archery. He is survived by his sisters, Mary Catherine (Tina) Torres, Caroline R. Crooks, Christine C. Torres, Judith E. Torres, and his brother, Joseph E. Torres. He also has 6 nieces and nephews and 8 grand nieces and nephews. Plans are being made for a small, family gathering to spread his ashes. Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on June 9, 2019

