JOHN FLORES LUCERO APRIL 1, 1930 - AUGUST 25, 2019 John Flores Lucero, 89, passed away on August 25, 2019. He was born to parents, Juan L. Lucero and Josefita Flores on April 1, 1930 in Villanueva, NM. John served his country honorable as a Marine in the Korean War as a Sergeant. He later attended and graduated New Mexico Highlands University in Las Vegas, NM, with a Bachelors in Psychology and a Masters in Clinical Psychology. John later held career positions as a Psychologist for the Santa Fe Municipal Courts, Guidance Counselor in the Pojoaque Public Schools, Resident Psychologist for the Santa Fe Juvenile Detention Center, and Guidance Counselor for the Santa Fe Public Schools. John married his love of his life, Glenda L. Lucero on August 30, 1958 in Santa Fe, NM, following his faith as a Christian Believer and later becoming a follow member of the Christian Life of Santa Fe. John is preceded in death by his parents, Juan and Josefita; six brothers and sisters; and nephew, Markus Jon Hendricks. He is survived by his beloved wife of 61 years, Glenda L. Lucero; daughter, Elaine Lucero; son, John Paul Lucero; in-laws, Debra Hendricks and family, Robert Brewer and family; many nieces and nephews who are named online at the Berardinelli Funeral Homew website. A Funeral Service will take place on Thursday September 5th, at 11:0a.m. at Christian Life Church located at 121 Siringo Rd. Santa Fe, NM. A Reception will take place following them service. A Military burial will be at 2:15 at the Santa Fe National Cemetery. Pallbearers will be John Paul Lucero, Ken Hendricks, Korey Hendricks, Jared Cordova, Bryan Hallmark, Daniel Romero. Honorary pallbearers will be brothers in-law, Robert Brewer and Richard Hendricks; nephews, Robert Hendricks, Tyler Hendricks and Gerald Bustamante; and dear friend, John Gallegos. "Celebrating 50 years" Berardinelli Family Funeral Service 1399 Luisa Street Santa Fe, NM 87505 (505) 984-8600 Please sign our guestbook for the family at:

