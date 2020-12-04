1/1
JOHN FLOYD GRIMLEY
1985 - 2020
JOHN FLOYD GRIMLEY

John Floyd Grimley, 35, passed away on November 30, 2020. He was born August, 6, 1985. He was known for working hard, and was a very skilled electrician.
John is preceded in death by his grandmother Dolores Borner, great-grandparents Sixto and Catalina Martinez; Leandro and Tonita Cruz; and Koie McCauley.
He is survived by his father Gerald (Cheryl) Grimley and mother Florence (Mike) Jorgensen, and his daughter, Aaleyah, who he loved and cherished with all his heart. John's survivors also include Godson Mikey Hill, great-grandmother Emma Chavez, grandparents Joe and Rose Griego and John T. Grimley, sister Melissa (Rick) Padilla, brother Gerald Grimley; Amber, and Harley (Lupita) Jorgensen, as well as Godmother Diane Gonzales and Godfather Leroy Gonzales. John has eight nieces, one nephew, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins who will miss him dearly. John has many friends whom he referred to as his "brothers".
John will be greatly missed by all who knew him- that likeable guy with that great smile.
A celebration of his life will be planned for next year.
The family has entrusted the care of their loved one to Rivera Family Funeral Home of Espanola. Please visit: riverafamilyfuneral
home.com to share your condolences, stories, and pictures, as well as updates on services.



Published in Santa Fe New Mexican from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Rivera Family Funeral Home & Crematory
305 Calle Salazar
Espanola, NM 87532
(505) 753-2288
