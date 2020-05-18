Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOHN FLOYD ROYBAL. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

JOHN FLOYD ROYBAL John Floyd Roybal, also known as, Prim Supreme, Floyders, and Fearless Fly, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday May 14, 2020 surrounded by his family and friends. Floyd was born to Fernando and Sally Roybal in the summer of 1954. He graduated from Pojoaque High School in 1972. After graduation he worked at Giron's Cabinet Shop and then for the County of Santa Fe. Later, he took a job with his father-in-law, Willie until he began his career with Los Alamos National Lab. He retired as a top level machinist in 2001 after 28 years of service. Throughout his life he enjoyed playing basketball, baseball, ping-pong, horseshoes, anything competitive. He loved telling stories and making people laugh, "you 'member." He was always ready to have a good time, singing, dancing, and laughing. He is preceded in death by his father, Fernando; father-in-law, Willie Trujillo; godson, Walter Roybal; as well as his loving grandparents and many relatives and friends. He is survived by his mother, Sally; his wife of 43 years, Deborah; two children, Desiree (Herb) Salgado and Jonathan Roybal (Sherrie Catanach); grandchildren, Trinity, Syler, and Avery; brother, Luis Roybal; mother-in-law, Bennie Trujillo; sister-in-law, Louise (Tim) Oakeley; brothers-in-law, Donald (Linda) Trujillo, Charles (Joyce) Trujillo; close family friends, Alex Herrera, Harold Lujan, Gabriel Romero, and Ericca Lopez; godchildren, Amanda, Bob, Andrew, and Carlos; nieces and nephews and many close relatives. He will be dearly missed by all those who knew and loved him. Due to COVID-19, funeral services will be scheduled for a later date. "Laugh often, long, and loud. Laugh until you gasp for breath." ~ George Carlin The family of Floyd Roybal have entrusted the care of their loved one to DeVargas Funeral Home & Crematory of the Espanola Valley 505-747-7477

JOHN FLOYD ROYBAL John Floyd Roybal, also known as, Prim Supreme, Floyders, and Fearless Fly, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday May 14, 2020 surrounded by his family and friends. Floyd was born to Fernando and Sally Roybal in the summer of 1954. He graduated from Pojoaque High School in 1972. After graduation he worked at Giron's Cabinet Shop and then for the County of Santa Fe. Later, he took a job with his father-in-law, Willie until he began his career with Los Alamos National Lab. He retired as a top level machinist in 2001 after 28 years of service. Throughout his life he enjoyed playing basketball, baseball, ping-pong, horseshoes, anything competitive. He loved telling stories and making people laugh, "you 'member." He was always ready to have a good time, singing, dancing, and laughing. He is preceded in death by his father, Fernando; father-in-law, Willie Trujillo; godson, Walter Roybal; as well as his loving grandparents and many relatives and friends. He is survived by his mother, Sally; his wife of 43 years, Deborah; two children, Desiree (Herb) Salgado and Jonathan Roybal (Sherrie Catanach); grandchildren, Trinity, Syler, and Avery; brother, Luis Roybal; mother-in-law, Bennie Trujillo; sister-in-law, Louise (Tim) Oakeley; brothers-in-law, Donald (Linda) Trujillo, Charles (Joyce) Trujillo; close family friends, Alex Herrera, Harold Lujan, Gabriel Romero, and Ericca Lopez; godchildren, Amanda, Bob, Andrew, and Carlos; nieces and nephews and many close relatives. He will be dearly missed by all those who knew and loved him. Due to COVID-19, funeral services will be scheduled for a later date. "Laugh often, long, and loud. Laugh until you gasp for breath." ~ George Carlin The family of Floyd Roybal have entrusted the care of their loved one to DeVargas Funeral Home & Crematory of the Espanola Valley 505-747-7477 Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on May 24, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Santa Fe New Mexican Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close