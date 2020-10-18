1/
JOHN JOSEPH OTERI
JOHN JOSEPH OTERI

John Joseph Oteri was born in Jefferson, Texas on January 8th 1943 to John and Beryl Oteri. John passed away on September 17th 2020 leaving behind his loving wife Pat Oteri, who was by his side when he passed. John and Pat were high school sweethearts who were married on November 27th 1963. John leaves behind his loving wife Pat Oteri, his brother Robert Oteri of Louisiana, as well as many nieces and nephews. John graduated from Texas A & M University in 1971. He and Pat lived in Austin Texas for 20 years before moving to Santa Fe, NM. John was an extremely talented man, he was an architect for many years before he found his true passion as an artist. John and Pat were married for 57 years, they lived an amazing life together. He will be greatly missed by everyone who knew him.

Until we're together again,
Love your Wife



Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Oct. 18, 2020.
