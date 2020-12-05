JOHN LOUIE ERRAMOUSPE

10/4/1932 – 11/25/2020



Louie, a lifetime resident of New Mexico, peacefully passed away on November 25, 2020, at his home in Clovis, New Mexico. Louie was one of four children born to Jean (John) Erramouspe and Jeanne Orhategaray, who immigrated to New Mexico from Bidarray, France, in the early 1900's. The family became one of the largest sheep ranching operators in New Mexico, but eventually moved the business to cattle ranching. Louie was an important contributor to the family's success. He was proud of his Basque heritage and often reflected upon his memories of his family's ranching life.

Louie became a well-known and highly respected cattleman and rancher, managing several cattle operations throughout New Mexico - and almost anywhere you would go, people knew of Louie. After graduating high school in Corona, New Mexico, he attended New Mexico State University as a rodeo team member. He became an all-round "champion cowboy," competing in bareback, saddle-bronc, and bull riding events during which time he earned fame and numerous trophy saddles and buckles. After leaving the Corona family ranch, Louie owned and operated the El Cuervo Ranch in Stanley, New Mexico, for several years, and was a good friend of former neighbor and friend, Governor Bruce King. Louie later managed several ranches for the late Charlie Crowder and Gus Wortham, for whom he was also their personal pilot. Eventually, Louie moved to Ruidoso, New Mexico, where he and Charlie Crowder developed, and sub- divided, Black Forest. In the 1980's Louie moved to Clovis, New Mexico, and was co-owner with Harvey Tindell, in Mesa Livestock. In 1987, Louie moved on to running his own cow-calf operation in the Vaughn-Milagro area until his passing.

Louie was an avid golfer and loved the golf rounds with his buddies and family at the Colonial Park Country Club and Cree Meadows in Ruidoso. Louie also loved attending junior, local, and pro rodeos to watch his favorite cowboys and cowgirls compete.

Louie's parents, brothers Leon Erramouspe, Johnny Erramouspe, and sister Mary Jane Erramouspe Books predecease him. He is survived by his wife Glennis Erramouspe and his children; Lorin Erramouspe Abbey (David), Lisa Erramouspe Rodriguez (Robert), John Erramouspe, Shalei Erramouspe Bennett, and Melissa Erramouspe. Louie is also blessed with twelve grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. Louie also leaves behind many treasured friends.

If a memorial gift is considered, the family requests donations be made to the Justin Cowboy Crisis Fund. Donations can be directed to: The Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association. Attention JCCF, 101 Pro Rodeo Drive, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80919.







